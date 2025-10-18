Future of Raiders’ Star Remains Hanging in the Balance
The Las Vegas Raiders have been identified as one of the biggest candidates to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Despite having a chance to upset the Kansas City Chiefs at home, they're still not viewed as a team with much potential left, and the outlook on the rest of their season is bleak.
Out of all of their potential trade chips, the player who has garnered the most buzz is their primary wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. A skilled route runner that's on an expiring deal, who's on a team that isn't going anywhere fast, it makes sense that a lot of teams would be interested in trading for him to maximize their chances of success this season.
Is It Time To Move On?
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down the top ten trades that need to happen before the NFL trade deadline. Out of all the possible Meyer trades that could happen, Benjamin believes he's most suited for the Carolina Panthers.
"The Panthers are such a tough read given Bryce Young's volatility under center, but they're not out of the picture in the NFC South, and theoretically, they should still be in hot pursuit of anyone who can help accelerate Young's growth", said Benjamin.
For the Panthers, this is a trade that moves the needle for them a bit, but more importantly, gives Bryce Young an experienced receiver with whom he can pair with Tetairoa McMillan to create an amazing one-two punch in the passing game. As well, they should be getting Jalen Coker back soon from the IR.
Adding Meyers to a receiving corps with Coker, McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Legette, and former Raider Hunter Renfrow should be all the ammunition Young needs to try and make it into the postseason.
"Meyers lacks a long-term place with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's the kind of proven route-runner Adam Thielen once was for the Panthers. He may not stretch the field at this point in his career, but as a savvy rental to pair with rookie Tetairoa McMillan, you could do a lot worse".
For the Raiders, draft capital will presumably be heading their way in exchange for Meyers. There's no reason why they should hold onto Meyers past the trade deadline, especially with the number of young receivers they have, and there's no guarantee the Panthers make the playoffs even if they pull off this trade. They can snag a pick early in the second or third round, which could rejuvenate some of the draft capital they spent trading for Geno Smith.
