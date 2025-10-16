Raiders Hit Defensive Home-Run in Latest Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense hasn't lived up to the potential it could have had. Maxx Crosby is having a great season, but he's the only one on their defense who can say that. From the Raiders cutting Christian Wilkins to now, they've been one of the most disappointing aspects of the 2025 Raiders.
Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his mock draft, where he attempts to predict how the first round will play out. For the Raiders, he believes they'll make right by Raider Nation and give them a defense that's even better by drafting linebacker Arvell Reese from the University of Ohio.
Bolstering the Trenches
"Reese is the biggest riser in this class. As a true junior this season who played just 309 total snaps last year, we didn’t really have many expectations. However, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound do-it-all linebacker has showcased a rare combination of athleticism and instincts when triggering downhill as a run defender, quarterback spy, blitzer or even true pass-rusher. He hasn’t been asked to play much in true dropback coverage, but as long as he is hunting downhill, he is a worthy top-10 pick", said Sikkema.
Reese has stepped up his game in a big way this season, and he's done everything the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense has asked of him. He only had .5 sacks last year; he's quadrupled that number just six games into his junior season with 4.5 sacks.
Reese would be a game-changer for the Raiders' defense and give them a linebacker who can hold up in coverage, while also aiding Crosby in pass-rush scenarios. The biggest thing that stands out to me watching his tape is his lateral movement, as well as how quickly he is to get off the line of scrimmage.
With a player like Reese, the Raiders can have more success blitzing the quarterback if they want to keep him exclusively on the defensive line. That way, it allows their secondary and other linebackers to have more flexibility downfield without having to worry about sending extra bodies at the quarterback.
It's still early in the collegiate season, but with the way he's been playing and Ohio State remaining undefeated, it would be a surprise to me if he were still available at pick number eight, which is where the Raiders are predicted to draft him in this mock draft.
Nonetheless, if they do get an opportunity to take him next season, he'd boost their defense tremendously and give them a star that can hold down their defense for years to come.
