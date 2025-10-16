How the Raiders Can Prove Doubters Wrong
It should be no surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders are heavy underdogs in their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a primetime victory where they dismantled the Detroit Lions, and the Raiders are coming off their second win against the Tennessee Titans.
Though these teams share the same division, they couldn't be further apart. And yet, despite all of their differences, the Chiefs have only won one more game than the Raiders have. The Raiders have a perfect opportunity for a statement win on the road, and there's a path to pulling it off.
Week 7 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his weekly predictions where he gives his opinion on who he believes will win any given week. For the Raiders game against the Chiefs, he believes the Chiefs handle their divisional rival with ease.
"The Chiefs are big favorites here for a reason. They are getting the offense cranked up and will have Rashee Rice back to add to it. The Raiders have defensive issues, which Patrick Mahomes will use to his advantage. Geno Smith won't keep up and will continue to turn it over. Chiefs win big", said Prisco.
In each of the Chiefs' three losses this season, one of the constants is that Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs in rushing yards whenever they lose. Whenever they win, it isn't Mahomes who leads the team in rushing, but their running backs.
If it isn't clear enough, the Chiefs have already shown one of their weaknesses before the game. The Raiders have to shut down their run game. That takes away their ability to control the tempo of the game, as well as the game clock.
This is all easier said than done, as the logical conclusion for the Chiefs will be that if the Raiders sell out on the run, they can air the ball out, which is something the Raiders don't want. Their offense has begun to look explosive again, and this is the game where Rashee Rice will make his 2025 debut.
The Chiefs are going to want to get their primary receiver a year ago as many touches as possible in front of their home crowd, which means that they're going to want to throw the ball. The Raiders' secondary will be tested to see if they can hold up in coverage against the Chiefs' speedy receivers, and a lot of importance will be placed on their defensive line to keep the Chiefs honest.
