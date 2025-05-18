Is Jakobi Meyers the Raiders’ Most Underrated Player?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was one of the most inefficient in the league last year, either through the air or on the ground. It seemed like they could get nothing going and was a big reason why they only won four games last season.
While Brock Bowers may have led the team in total receiving yards, their leading wide receiver was actually Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is entering his third year with the team as well as a contract season, which means he has increased pressure to perform if he wants to stay in Las Vegas.
This is especially the case now that the Raiders' front office has a new regime with Pete Carroll and John Spytek, who has no connection or allegiance with Meyers, to keep him on the team if he underperforms.
They prioritized offense in the draft and even selected two wide receivers to fill in a receiver room that's undefined. Meyer's future with the team may be in jeopardy, but has he become underrated among wide receivers who are their respective team's number one option?
That's what Jonathon Macri, sports writer for Pro Football Focus, believes. He published an article talking about each team's most underrated player, and for the Raiders, he believes Meyers is an underrated piece of their offense who doesn't get the credit he deserves.
"The Raiders relied heavily on Davante Adams as their top receiver during his time with the team, and over the past two years with Meyers on the roster, Adams earned nearly 200 targets across 20 games.
With Adams gone since Week 3 of 2024, Meyers really stepped up, earning 108 targets and going for 875 receiving yards and 1.87 yards per route run to rank second on the team, behind only Brock Bowers.
Meyers has established himself as a reliable second option in the passing game for the Raiders, ranking 39th in PFF receiving grade (78.2) and 17th in total targets (232) among 147 qualifying wide receivers since 2023".
Meyers crossed more than 1,00 yards last season for the first time in his career, and unless he takes a huge step, that production isn't sustainable. He'll benefit from better quarterback play, but the Raiders have so much more talent on the offensive side of the ball that the receptions will be distributed evenly.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on Meyers more when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.