Do Raiders Still Need More at WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders did not move the ball well through the air in 2024.
They had good pieces in their passing game, including budding star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has grown comfortable as the team’s top receiver.
However, the Raiders’ offense operated at a higher level when Davante Adams was the team’s No. 1 receiver and Meyers could play an effective complementary role.
The team did not sign a receiver during free agency, instead electing to select two in the 2025 NFL Draft: TCU’s Jack Bech and Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton Jr.
The Raiders should not expect Bech to be the team’s No. 1 receiver in his rookie season, as his skill set fits as an ancillary piece, like Meyers. Thornton was a fourth-round pick who has to smooth out the rough edges of his game before producing for this offense.
Las Vegas’ offseason raises the question: Did the team do enough to improve the passing game?
That question is rooted in the notion that the team needed to add a dominant X-receiver, allowing all the other pass-catchers to fall in line.
However, that move was not entirely necessary with the emergence of Bowers.
It was only his rookie season, but Bowers showed he will be the focal point of the offense moving forward. Defenses make sure they know where No. 89 is at all times when the Raiders are on offense.
Can a tight end be a team’s ‘go-to’ receiver? There are rare cases, and Bowers being the Raiders’ top pass-catcher is one of them.
But it remains to be seen if the team will strictly have a threatening perimeter presence at receiver. Meyers is a good short-field, in-breaking route producer, but Geno Smith will not look his way if the team needs a shot downfield.
Tre Tucker is the team’s go-route running burner, but he has never caught more than seven passes in a game. Can the team rely on him to increase his volume, especially with Bech and Thornton gunning for his snaps?
The Raiders have a go-to option in their passing game with Bowers, but do not have a consistent outside option.
That could be an issue when the season rolls around, but we will see how Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly structure the offense.
