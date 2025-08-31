Why Trouble Is Brewing For Raiders at Important Spot
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going into the season with a lot of different questions at the wide receiver position. That position has been a big question mark all offseason long, and it is still. The Raiders are set to kick off their season next week, and they do not know if they are going to have top wide receiver Jakboi Meyers in that game.
Earlier this week, Meyers requested a trade from the Raiders. Meyers wants an extension, and the Raiders have not given one to him yet.
Meyers is the team's No. 1 wide receiver, and if the Raiders lose him, they are going to have a problem at the receiver position. Meyers has been a good receiver for the Silver and Black. He has done everything right since coming to the Raiders.
He has also done everything right this offseason. He has shown up at every phase of the offseason. He has been there all training camp. Even after requesting a trade, Meyers was seen practicing with the team still.
The Raiders also signed veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper early this week. And that move could be because they do not know if they are going to see Meyers on the field. But if they can get Meyers with Cooper on the field together, it is going to make the Raiders receiver group even that much better. Now we will wait and see if Meyers and the Raiders can come to an agreement on an extension.
Jakobi Meyers & Amari Cooper
"A lot happened in the Raiders receiver room this week," said Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports. "Jakobi Meyers wants a contract extension and requested a trade, which is coming late in the game. I do not expect the Raiders to trade him. But I also understand where Jakobi Meyers is coming from. Jakobi Meyers is making $11 million a year right now ... He can argue and debate where Meyers ranks among league-wide receivers ... he is coming off the best season of his career."
"The more surprising thing is that Amari Cooper signed a one-year deal. There has been a lack of buzz about Cooper. He is now back. Yes, a lot of things are happening in this wide receiver room that already had people interested because of the passing game in this offense is pretty fascinating."
