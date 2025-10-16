Why The Season is Far from Over for Smith, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders did not get off to the start they would have liked to get off to. However, with all of the changes the Raiders made on offense this offseason and with one less preseason game, the first few weeks of the season were bound to have its ups and downs.
The Raiders are 2-4 and are a blocked field goal away from being 3-3. Still, in the National Football League, you are what your record says you are, and the Raiders have lost four of their previous five games.
After losing a game they should have won, the Raiders must now win a game they are not favored to.
Season Not Over
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has undoubtedly struggled this season, as he currently leads the National Football League in interceptions. Still, Smith has also shown flashes of what he and the Raiders can be once they figure things out this season.
Before practicing on Wednesday, Smith noted that he has experienced similar starts with other teams, that went on to have success. He knows that even at 2-4, the season is still far from over for the Raiders, with 11 more games remaining.
"Last year, we were four and five at the bye, and we won 10 games. I think we missed the playoffs by like a fifth tie breaker. It's never over. It's the NFL. And again, the key is to develop and get better throughout the season,” Smith said.
Smith noted his approach to the rest of the season. The Raiders will go as far as Smith takes them this season. He knows Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is another chance to improve.
“I know, like, again, I'll talk about the process, and I know everyone's so fixated on just the results, and that's kind of like the simplest way to look at things, but there's a whole process that goes into this," Smith said.
“And we got, like I said, we got a lot of young players and a lot of guys playing together for the first time, so there's a development learning curve for all of us, and so we're just getting through that, and each week we've gotten better. And I think as we go on, we'll continue to do that if we take the right approach."
