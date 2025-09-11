1 Raiders vs. Chargers Matchup to Watch on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders have their most significant test yet under Head Coach Pete Carroll when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night.
Matchup to Watch
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes there is one matchup to keep an eye on, as both teams will matchup their best players against each other at times on Monday. Cameron Mason of Pro Football Focus explained which matchup is worth watching the most.
"After requesting a trade this summer, Meyers came out swinging in Week 1 to the tune of eight catches for 97 yards, finishing with a top-10 PFF receiving grade (74.4) at the position," Cameron said.
"The performance was a testament to his importance to the Raiders' passing game and showcased exactly what to expect with Geno Smith at quarterback. Meyers will continue to be a key contributor for Las Vegas' offense, especially if star tight end Brock Bowers is forced to miss time due to injury. "
Cameron noted that Monday night's game will pose a unique challenge to Meyers and the Raiders. The Chargers will do all they can to eliminate the Raiders' best players from the gameplan.
"However, Meyers will have his work cut out for him this week against James, who has performed as one of the best slot defenders in the NFL. James was excellent in Week 1, with his 74.1 PFF coverage grade from the slot ranking in the top six. He was targeted six times in coverage and allowed four underneath receptions, which he swallowed up to record a coverage stop each time," Cameron said.
Meyers is a player the Raiders' front office and coaching staff understandably believe in. So much so, that the Raiders' front office declined his trade request because of how valuable he is to their plans this season.
Following training camp, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly shared his thoughts on Meyers.
"Yeah, I think he's versatile. He could play both inside and outside receiver. He's got experience doing both. His ability in terms of catching the football, his drop rate, I think, is zero. Anything thrown in his direction, he seems to somehow come down on I think he's got a really good understanding of coverage and schemes, where he knows how to get himself open at the appropriate time,” Kelly said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.