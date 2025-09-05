WATCH: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyer Talks Week 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders received a trade request from veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last week after the two sides were unable to agree on contract terms. Meyers is entering a contract season and faces a pivotal season in his career.
Regardless of his trade request, Meyers is a critical part of the Raiders' plans on offense this season. Chip Kelly undoubtedly has a sizeable role for Meyers, which validates the Raiders' reported reason for not trading Meyers.
Meyers spoke before practice on Wednesday.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following practice this week Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How happy have you been with the progression of Malcolm Koonce as he ramps up from his injury from the time he began OTAs until now going into this game?
Coach Graham: "Man, Malcolm's [Koonce] been steady, steadily improving, getting more and more comfortable. And the explosion is there, the power is there, the confidence is growing. I was happy to see that sack in the preseason. That was encouraging there. So pretty happy with where he's at and really happy about him being able to play first week of the season."
Q: What’s your impression on Thomas Booker IV since he’s arrived?
Coach Graham: "He's smart. I always tease the Stanford guys, that would've been a safety school for me back in the day. I just tease them. Now, my position coach from college informed me I would not be able to get into either one of those schools right now based on my grades. But smart player, really strong, plays with good balance, and his hands come straight from the ground up. That's all encouraging, right there. But someone I enjoy talking football too because he could digest it and spit it back to you and does a good job communicating."
Q: What challenges does Drake Maye provide?
Coach Graham: "Again, let's start with the arm talent. He has access to the whole field. He could throw the ball wherever. And then I would tell you that in terms of what I'm seeing, in terms of getting in and out of checks, he has an understanding of what they're trying to do. Again, that's one of the more dangerous things that a quarterback could have, the ability to get them in the right play, and he can move his feet in the pocket. So we got to do a good job of keeping them contained, make them play from in within the wall. But I mean, he's a solid player overall."
