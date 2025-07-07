Raiders Who Can Make their First Pro Bowl
While the Las Vegas Raiders want to win football games and make the postseason more than anything in 2025, it would not hurt if players earned individual accolades.
The Raiders added talent to this roster this offseason, and bringing on Pete Carroll as the head coach should lead to more wins than just four this upcoming season. More wins means more sets of eyes on the team.
More sets of eyes on the team means more players who fans and media notice are deserving of Pro Bowl appearances. That could lead to some Raiders earning their first-ever nod for the postseason minigames.
But who could those players be? Let’s predict the Raiders, who have the best shot at making their first Pro Bowl.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers - Meyers had over 1,000 receiving yards last season despite poor and inconsistent quarterback play. With another season like that, he could earn the nod.
Meyers is not the most explosive or exciting receiver to watch, but the Pro Bowl is not a game anymore, so it could be fun for fans to see Meyers participate in the minigames. He would probably be pretty good at dodgeball because he never drops balls.
If Meyers posts good stats next season, he will give himself a good chance to make the Pro Bowl for the first time. There are talented receivers in the AFC, like Ja’Marr Chase and Nico Collins, but Meyers may sneak in with another good year.
Offensive tackle Kolton Miller - One of the most underrated and continually improving offensive linemen in the league, a Pro Bowl appearance has been long overdue for Miller.
The four Pro Bowl offensive tackles – Laremy Tunsil, Rashawn Slater, Ronnie Stanley, and Dion Dawkins – averaged 24.5 pressures allowed and two and a half sacks last season, so Miller should aim for those numbers.
Tunsil is no longer in the AFC, so that could open up a spot for Miller if he has a good season. He will still face tough competition, but he should put himself in the conversation this year.
Defensive end Malcolm Koonce - This one is a bit of a reach, but Koonce was on a high trajectory as a player before his injury ended his 2024 before it started.
It all depends on how Koonce bounces back from his injury, but if he returns to the late 2023 version of himself, he will make himself a Pro Bowl case.
His teammate, Maxx Crosby, will likely make his way to Orlando this season, but Crosby would like to share a plane ride with Koonce.
