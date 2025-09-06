Which Raiders Veteran Has Ultimate Revenge Game in Week 1
Tomorrow, the Las Vegas Raiders will open up their season on the road. They will be in New England looking to get off to a great start. This week, they are trying to go 1-0 and make sure they make a statement. It is never easy to win on the road in the National Football League.
The Raiders do not have a good history of winning games on the East Coast. But this is a new season, and this is a new opportunity to change that narrative. This season will present that a lot.
For Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, it will be his first time back in New England and going up against the Patriots, with whom he started his career. Meyers got the opportunity to play in the NFL by signing with the Patriots as an unsigned free agent. Meyers was traded to the Raiders in 2023, and now he will be back where it all started, and he is ready. He is looking to get off to a good start as well and get the offense going.
"We are going back to Boston, it is an exciting opportunity, especially for me and my family. That is somewhere I spent a lot of my time," said Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. "The off the field stuff is really cool to but just get back out there and be somewhere that is familiar. But on the field stuff it is going to be like any other game.
Jakobi Meyers on Week 1
"I think it is possible on the field because you are not thinking about anything else, besides your job. But off the field it is like I spent a lot of time there [New England]. So, like I said, I am excited to get back for sure ... I remember the cold. It is just crazy how different the climate is. Like that, cold to super hot. But I mean that will be one.
Meyers on Facing former teammates
"I think it is always a little bit more fun. You know them, right? It is like playing with your brother or playing like a real close friend. Go a little harder, you know he knows your secret. Just do our job."
