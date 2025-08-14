WATCH: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is entering a contract year. After two productive seasons, including last season in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards. Meyers is set to be one of the Raiders' most pivotal players once again.
Meyers spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: There's a new guy in the tight end room with Ian Thomas. What thoughts do you have on him and the way he plays and what he brings to that room?
Mayer: "Yeah, he brings a lot of veteran experience. He brings a lot of football, and he's going on year eight or year seven, but just another one of those football dudes, man. We got a great tight end room. I think tight ends across the league are kind of trending this way. But we're all best friends. We really are. We're with each other all the time, and we're all best friends, and it's great to have Ian [Thomas] there just to kind of chime in on some things, 'Hey, what did you see here? What did you do here?' And then he's going to play a lot this year too, so we're going to count on him for a lot of good stuff this year also."
Q: When you think about this being your third year, third regime, is there something refreshing about the culture this year that takes you back to the excitement of being a rookie coming into the NFL that's maybe reignited some passion after two difficult seasons?
Mayer: "Yeah, I don't know if it necessarily took me back to year one or year two, but I think it's very refreshing to just have such a positive culture here. First two years, you can say what you want about it, but I feel like I kind of just put my head down and worked hard and did whatever. But I feel like now it's time to go, number one.
Number two, it's time to really have a genuine relationship with everybody on the team, including the coaches and the head coach and the third-string quarterback and the fourth-string wide receiver, like Pete's [Carroll] all about that. We got to know each other.
We got to know the rookies. And it's just refreshing to be able to come in here, take a breath, and just work my tail off and do what I can for the team. I mean, it really is. There's not a lot of negative stuff around here, man. It's really positive. It's really uplifting. It's really, 'Nice play, next one,' that type of thing. And I'm excited to be here. I'm really, really excited to be here with Pete, with Steck [Luke Steckel], and just keep this thing going."
