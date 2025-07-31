WATCH: Raiders Jakorian Bennett Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett was expected to be one of the defense's leading cornerbacks this season. However, early in training camp, it appears that is not the case. The veteran has fallen down the depth chart and will have an uphill battle rest of the way.
Bennett spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You talk about there being a lot of culture here. What do you believe you are trying to add to this culture? You or Devin White or any of the new guys coming in, what do you think is your job to add?
Roberts: "Man, I'm just trying to do my job. When I look at myself in the mirror man, I definitely see a leader. I'm real hard on myself, and I think that adds value to the younger guys and even myself, because if I'm always thinking about being an example and not being the person that that you're looking at and using for example, I'm going to always be where I need to be and stuff like that. Man, these young ones, these young guys really push me. They really push me, especially where I'm at in my career. And I enjoy it man, and I definitely enjoy the vets. Definitely it's been a joy every day. We're competing, we're trying to get each other better.
"Tommy Eichenberg is doing a great job in our room, and then our coach man, JG [John Glenn], he brings the juice every day. I feel very, very excited about our room, especially the leader that's in it. Even though players win games, coaches put you in position to do what you need to do, and I feel like JG is doing a tremendous job in our room, especially with it still being a younger group."
Q: You mentioned on a Maxx Crosby's podcast that you feel like a young dude, that you've got that young energy. What is it that's giving you that young juice?
Roberts: "Oh yeah, I'm still young. I tell them all the time, we get to running and doing our drills, I get out there and they be like, 'okay,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm still young.' But look at this man, look at this facility, look at look at Nevada. I wake up every day, I'm looking at mountains and the sun out and just feeling good, man.
"I wouldn't say in my other spots, it didn't feel enjoyable to go to work, but when you actually see it, you actually feel it, you come in the building every day and Pete [Carroll], 70-something years old and he's first one in last one out and he's always pumped ready to go. Why not match that energy? Who am I to say I'm tired. Pete is 70-something, come on ,man. And he brings the juice every day. Are you ever over at your desk and you just feel energy, and you just look back trying to figure out who that was? You can feel that shit, and it's a great feeling."
