Raider Nation Reacts to Trading Jakorian Bennett
The Las Vegas Raiders continued their moves this offseason on Monday. The Silver and Black traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the Raiders got defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV. The Raiders were looking to add to their defensive line group, and trading Bennett made the most sense for what they are trying to do on the defensive side of the ball and at the cornerback position.
This was a little bit shocking to some fans and Raider Nation. Bennett was the starting cornerback last season and played well before he got hurt last season. Bennett was expected to be the Raiders' starting cornerback early in the offseason, but once the Raiders got deeper into the offseason and training camp, that was not the case.
That had social media talking and buzzing about the Bennett trade.
"Big move in Philly: the Eagles snagged CB JakorianBennett from the Raiders for Thomas Booker IV. Bennett’s coverage was solid last season—QBs managed just a 52.1 rating against him. He’s set to shake up the Eagles’ cornerback battle," said one NFL fan.
"The Eagles have acquired CB JakorianBennett from the Raiders in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV. At just 24, Bennett allowed zero touchdowns in 2024 while playing 300+ defensive snaps, ranking among the NFL’s lowest passer ratings allowed and under 5.5 yards per target."
"Took a deeper dive into JakorianBennett today & it's a much more mixed bag than what was reported last night. Not sure how good he is or he'll be but what is for sure is that the Eagles CB2 is a bigger concern than we all previously thought," said another fan.
"Thomas Booker IV gets a chance to crack a rotation and JakorianBennett can compete for the CB2 spot. Win-win trade for both teams and players involved imo. Booker might not be happy about leaving the Super Bowl champs, but he'll have an opportunity to earn a contract"
"My thoughts on the JakorianBennett trade (wanted to marinate on it): 8 PDs last yr...nono Int in 24 gm appearances. 4th Rd pk showing some upside. Result of constant changes/misses at HC.
"BL: Unfortunate, but stop acting like the Raiders traded a 1st Team All-Pro. Next! "
The Raiders like what they have with their young cornerbacks and we will see what they can do.
