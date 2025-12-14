The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Raiders' Loss to Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Eagles in frigid December temperatures.

The Good

The Raiders' offense still struggled, but at least they gave themselves a chance early by extending their first drive. At 2-12, wins and losses are irrelevant; the Raiders' offense has issues it cannot fix until the offseason. Still, the playcalling looked sensible, which is progress.

Pickett did a solid job of moving the pocket and giving the Raiders' offense a chance of executing plays by not standing still behind a struggling offensive line. Even in defeat, better play calling and marginally better execution led to extended drives by the Raiders' standards.

That undoubtedly helped the Raiders' defense, which got off to a slow start. Las Vegas' offense still struggled to move the ball and score points. Las Vegas' offense averages the fewest points in the league. Their performance on Sunday did not help matters whatsoever. The unit is putrid.

Las Vegas only has three weeks remaining in this long, forgettable season that never really got going. They have three games remaining to see what they have in a roster that ranks among the worst in the National Football League.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) talks with Head Coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bad

The Raiders' defense seemed uninterested at the start of the game. Philadelphia got the ball to start the game and marched the ball right down the field on a seven-minute, 13-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. The Raiders' defense looked uninterested and cold on the first drive of the game.

Las Vegas' defense put up mild resistance on the following two drives, holding the Eagles to a punt and a field goal. After the Raiders' offense again failed to do much, the defense allowed another touchdown on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that took six minutes off the clock.

Sunday was death by a thousand cuts for a Raiders team desperate to stop the bleeding. Las Vegas has now lost eight games in a row and 12 of its last 13. What was once a dependable defense looks to be worn down from weeks of shouldering most of the load this season.

The Ugly

The Raiders' offensive line allowed three sacks in the first half of the game and numerous other pressures. Las Vegas only converted on three of its first eight third-down attempts, setting the tone for the day. The possession time was about even until Las Vegas' flaws reappeared.

Las Vegas' offense is a mess, and it is not any one coach's or any of the players' fault, as they are surely doing the best they can. The Raiders lack talent where it matters the most. Until they fix their offensive line, no changes they make will make a difference.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

