Should Raiders Move On From Top Pick on Draft Day?
In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders were looking to use their high draft pick on a player who could help turn their franchise around, and they ended up drafting Tyree Wilson seventh overall. It's now been two years since that decision, and it hasn't worked out as favorably as the Raiders would've hoped.
It doesn't help that two picks down, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Carter, and comparing both players two years into their careers is like night and day. However, it may not be fair to compare the two due to the unique situations they were both in before they were drafted.
Wilson suffered from a foot injury, which resulted in him missing some time in his final year with Texas Tech. The Raiders were always taking a risk when they made their selection, as they prioritized what he could become with his physical tools as opposed to the player he was.
However, in two years, he hasn't actualized his potential, though his sophomore season was better than his rookie season. In 2024, he had 27 total tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Wilson still isn't starting and is the backup behind Malcolm Koonce, a player they drafted in the third round in the 2021 draft. Koonce is a good player, but there should be no excuse as to why Wilson hasn't made it to the starting lineup yet.
Wilson was meant to be the successor and co-star of Maxx Crosby, and while he has shown improvement, it may be fair to call Wilson a draft bust up to this point. With that being said, should the Raiders cut their losses and trade him on draft day in exchange for draft capital?
Wilson still has two years on his rookie contract, and while I don't believe any team would trade a first-round pick in exchange for him, a second or third-round pick is definitely in play. The Raiders already have nine picks in the draft, and having another high draft pick would help them attempt to turn this franchise around.
Wilson has shown improvement, so it may be unfair to trade him away without giving him another year with the team, but if he underperforms, his trade value may plummet more so than it already has. They'll never be able to get in exchange what they used to get from him, but they could cut their losses while they can.
Perhaps they could trade Wilson away, and use the sixth overall pick to take another shot on Crosby's eventual successor in Jalon Walker. The picks they'd get in exchange for him could additionally be used to draft other players with defensive upside, to balance out the depth piece they're losing along the defensive line.
