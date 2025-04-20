NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Take Defensive Upside in the Fourth Round
The Las Vegas Raiders have been a team that has lacked an identity for the past couple of years, and that can be attributed to their series of lackluster head coaches who have failed to instill a culture in the locker room.
Regardless of their talent pool, the Raiders have been doomed from the start without a reliable, experienced play-caller who can get the most out of their players, and that's what they are getting in Pete Carroll, who will hopefully turn things around in Las Vegas.
Carroll will most likely approach the upcoming NFL draft with players who suit his offensive scheme and who have experience playing in well-coached programs. If he wants to turn this team around, he'll have to target prospects who are used to a level of success and will do anything to maintain it at the NFL level.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft. For the Raiders, he predicts they'll use their fourth-round pick on a prospect with defensive upside who's used to being in successful situations in Ty Hamilton.
Hamilton is heading into the draft fresh off a National Championship win with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and under Ryan Day, has been conditioned to uphold a certain amount of success not only within himself but for the organization he plays for, and he'll hopefully bring that energy into the Raiders defense.
2024 was his best year playing at the collegiate level, with 51 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and forcing one fumble. He'll be good for their defensive line depth, with potential to be a starter in his second year. Playing with Maxx Crosby will help divert attention away from him, which will allow him to get to the quarterback more easily.
The Raiders' defense is their most prominent aspect as a team, and yet, due to injuries, they have not played up to their potential. That's why targeting players such as Hamilton or Jihaad Campbell will be so important for them in the NFL draft.
If they elect not to draft Ashton Jeanty sixth overall, another player they can target in the fourth round is Dylan Sampson, who will help solve some of their issues on the offensive side of the ball. A lot of free agents the Raiders brought in this off-season were on the defensive side of the ball, which vastly improved their team, and hopefully Hamilton will be a part of their defensive resurgence next season.
