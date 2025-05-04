A Move the Las Vegas Raiders Should Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their most productive NFL Drafts of the past decade, adding several talented pieces to a roster that needed as much talent as possible. This upcoming season, Las Vegas looks to turn around its recent misfortune.
However, in order for them to do so, they will need to continue adding to their roster over the next few weeks and months. Las Vegas has already addressed their most pressing needs, but their flawed roster undoubtedly has more holes on the roster that must be figured out.
After addressing their quarterback situation by trading for Geno Smith and addressing their skill positions on offense, by drafting the best running back in the draft, and multiple other pieces on the offense, the Raiders must soon focus on the defense more than they have so far.
Raiders general manager John Spytek had a solid first NFL Draft with the team, but he is always looking to improve when it can be done reasonably. That is the case with more than a few remaining position openings on the team.
Although Spytek and the Raiders added to their group of cornerbacks this offseason, they could use some help. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY believes the Raiders should be one of the teams in the running for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While some disagree, it makes sense.
"The Raiders may not be a top contender like the [Los Angeles] Rams, but they also lack a true No. 1 cornerback. They invested a third-round pick in raw, converted receiver Darien Porter to play the position, but could stand to find a proven upgrade over the trio of Eric Stokes, Jakorian Bennett, and Decamerion Richardson, who are expected to challenge for playing time on the outside this season," Camenker said.
"Ramsey would provide the Raiders with that. Pete Carroll would likely be interested in acquiring a bigger-bodied, physical cornerback to help him try to recreate the "Legion of Boom" in Las Vegas.
Ramsey's contract may make it difficult or illogical for the Raiders to try to make a move for the talented corner. However, the Raiders have spent their money responsibly this offseason. Considering how depleted their cornerbacks are, Ramsey may be worth making a move for.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on Jalen Ramsey.
You can also give your take when you check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.