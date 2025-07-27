Position Change for Key Raiders Defensive Player
The Las Vegas Raiders have already made key moves to their roster during their first week of training camp. That was a surprise to many. We know that the Raiders were going to look and see if they needed to add more players or different players to give a better roster, but the moves came right away. That is the thing with the NFL, the moves can come out of nowhere.
For the Silver and Black, they are not messing around. They want to have the best players possible, and they have a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who knows what it takes to win at the NFL level and do it consistently. Nothing is gonna get past him. He knows what to look for in players and if they are going all in, in what the Raiders are trying to do in training camp. That is why we have seen the moves from the Raiders already.
One big move the Raiders have made this past week was adding safety Jamal Adams. Adams played for Carroll in Seattle, but an injury set him back and limited his time on the field in Seattle. But Carroll knows what type of player Adams is, and he has brought him in. But Adams will not be playing his usual spot that he has throughout his NFL career. Adams will play a different role for the Raiders.
"After signing with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, Jamal Adams will be changing positions and switching from safety to WILL linebacker, coach Pete Carroll said Friday," said Steve Taranto of CBS Sports. "Adams, 29, was signed by the Raiders on Tuesday after being a free agent for much of the offseason leading into training camp."
"We made a big trade to get him because of who he is and the nature of his football. The style of play, aggressiveness, toughness, and his mentality are really, really unique," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "That's why we were so willing to go after him a while back. So to get a chance to get him back in our organization and kind of give him an opportunity to get back in the flow of the kind of play he's capable of, I'm all over it. ... His style of play is so suitable for what we're trying to do here about being aggressive and tough and all that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on Jamal Adams.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take