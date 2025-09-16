Shocking Raiders Veteran Paying Dividends on Defense
Coming into the season, we did not know what the Las Vegas Raiders' defense was going to look like. There were a lot of questions on the defensive side of the ball, and a lot of people around the league were saying that that defense was going to be one of the worst in the NFL. The Raiders did not listen to any of that.
The Raiders knew what they had on their defense side of the ball coming into the season, and they knew they believed in their players on their roster.
One move that the Raiders made that surprised a lot of people was bringing in veteran safety Jamal Adams. The Raiders brought in Adams just as they were getting started with training camp. Adams and head coach Pete Carroll knew each other from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. But with the Seahawks, it did not work out for Adams. A lot of it had to do with injuries that prevented him from getting on the field. And when he was on the field, he was playing less than 100 percent.
Jamal Adams Top Raiders Defender
With the Raiders, he has now transitioned to a linebacker. It's gone well for Adams and the Raiders. He learned the position in training camp, and he has been putting in the work since coming to the Silver and Black. The other thing that is helping Adams is that he is playing healthy. Adams has said this is the healthiest he has been in years.
In the Raiders' first two games, the veteran has proven to still have a lot to give. In the team's first two games of the 2025 NFL season, Adams has been the highest graded player on the Raiders, according to PFF. PFF has Adams with a 92.5 pass rush grade. His run defense grade is 72.3, and his coverage grade is 76.8. That gives him an overall grade of 90.9, which puts him at No. 5 out of 111 linebackers in the NFL.
This is a good thing for the Silver and Black going forward. A lot of credit has to also go to Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He has put Adams in positions to be successful. Graham always does a good job getting the most out of his defense and this is another prime example of it.
