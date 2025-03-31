Mock Draft Presents Bold Draft Day Moves for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an offseason filled with signings of that should help the field a better team next season. The Raiders started the offseason with a new general manager and head coach, leading to a change in philosophy and likely a change in offseason approach as well.
The Raiders have struggled over the past two seasons, as they possessed one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Few teams in the league have been as bad as the Raiders over that time frame. Howwever, Jacksonville's front office aims to turn things around quickly.
Las Vegas had a terrific draft last offseason, securing multiple starters in the process. If they can have similar results this offseason, the Raiders will undoubtedly look like a better team on the field. However, they still need additional depth at several positions on their roster.
The Pro Football Network recently released their most updated mock draft with projections for every team on draft night. Although PFN believes running back Ashton Jeanty will be drafted by the Raiders the first round, which is far from surprising, as many people believe that will happen.
However, what is significant was PFN's mock draft projected the Raiders to still select a quarterback, selecting Jaxson Dart in the second round. This would be somewhat unexpected considering the recently signed veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
"The Jaxson Dart hype is strong, and a first-round selection doesn't seem likely. However, at this point in the second round, Dart is worth the flier. The Raiders already have Smith in the fold, but adding a young quarterback to compete and develop is never a bad idea," PFN said.
The Raiders' ground game has been one of the worst in the league over the past two seasons and is an issue that must be addressed sooner rather than later.
Considering the moves they have made in free agency this season; it is evident the Raiders' front office was looking for flexibility in the draft. They now have the flexibility to draft the best running in the upcoming NFL Draft, even though some disagree wih drafting a running back so high.
