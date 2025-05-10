BREAKING: Former Cowboys Star Trying Out For Raiders
29-year-old and former second-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith hasn't played a snap of regulation football since November 5th, 2023, oddly enough for the Raiders in a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants.
That was the only game he played in that season but after being away from the NFL fully for a season, he's ready to make a comeback, re-joining the Raiders on a tryout basis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Smith was solid for the Cowboys, being named a Pro Bowler in 2019, signing a massive extension that year. However, he was released in his sixth season due to decreased performance and the Cowboys wanting to void his 2022 injury guarantee before it was locked into his deal.
In his junior year at Notre Dame, Smith was a projected top 5 player. However, in the Fiesta Bowl, Smith tore both his ACL and LCL, requiring surgery. His draft stock fell and he went from top 5 pick to falling to the Cowboys in the second round.
Smith was given a four-year, $6.4 million contract with $4.4 million guaranteed. In fact, Smith was lucky he didn’t drop further as he had to miss his entire rookie season due to rehabilitation and was only selected by the Cowboys because he was operated on by Cowboys’ doctor Dan Cooper, thus the Cowboys had better health information come draft day.
His injury led to massive changes in college football, including the practice of bowl game opt-outs and helped expand the college football playoff.
Since leaving the Cowboys after four games in 2021, he played two with the Green Bay Packers before finishing his season with the New York Giants.
He remained on the Giants in 2022, playing 13 games with the team, helping the team make the NFL playoffs where they defeated the Minnesota Vikings before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2023, he played one game for the Raiders, oddly enough interim head coach Antonio Pierce's debut, and was released in November that year. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad until the end of the season and has been out of football since.
Smith's older brother Rod Smith, played five years in the NFL. He spent three years with Jaylon in Dallas and was a Raider for three games.
Smith will be on the field among many undrafted free agents in search of a contract.
