BREAKING: Raiders Announce 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Class
The Las Vegas Raiders are steaming into the season. After securing contracts with several members of their large 2025 NFL Draft class, including putting pen to paper on a deal with first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, Raiders general manager John Spytek has formally signed 15 undrafted free agents.
Undrafted free agents provide tremendous value to professional football teams, value that often comes in ways beyond football production. UDFA's bring a sense of desperation, desire, hunger, and belief that when infectious, is able to take a locker room to championship heights.
Considering Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll's emphasis on culture, these players will be tone setters, especially during the dog days of camp.
Here are the 15 signed Raiders' undrafted free agents.
- Tank Booker, DT, SMU
- Dominic Boyd, T, Georgia Southern
- Hudson Clark, S, Arkansas
- Parker Clements, T, Virginia Tech
- Pat Conroy, TE, Old Dominion
- Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
- Zahkari Franklin, WR, Illinois
- Jarrod Hufford, C, Iowa State
- John Humphrey, CB, USC
- Matt Jones, LB, Baylor
- Jah Joyner, DE, Minnesota
- Treven Ma'ae, DT, Baylor
- Carter Runyon, TE, Towson
- Greedy Vance, CB, USC
- Jailin Walker, LB, Indiana
Spytek spoke about the type of mentality he wants from the new generation of Raiders players after day two of the NFL Draft.
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about it. We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line. I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick. And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us. So, we're excited about the quality of the man that we added tonight.”
Pete Carroll then jumped off of Spytek's words, using Jack Bech as an example.
“Yeah, absolutely. He was at LSU with Ed Orgeron. A guy that we’re real familiar with, have a lot of background with. Eddie's as tough as they come. And when Eddie left, he left. Jack was done. And they had a real connection themselves. And so, this guy's got it in his heart and soul, man. He's really something, so I love that we're adding him to our team.”
