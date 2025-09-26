Raiders Reveal Final Injury Status Ahead of Week 4
The Silver and Black released their final injury report of Week 4 on Friday. It is important for the Raiders take make sure these players are ready to go on Sunday and come out with great execution from the start.
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Chicago Bears this week in a showdown at Allegiant Stadium. The Silver and Black will be back at home for the second time this season and are looking to have a better showing than they did last time out at home. The crowd is expected to be in favor of the Bears, which will be interesting to see how it plays out on Sunday.
The Raiders will also be looking to bounce back from their Week 3 loss and get back to the win column. This Raiders team will have a lot of questions to answer this week, and we will see what adjustments they will make heading into this game. All three phases of this team have to play better if they want to come out of Sunday's game with a 2-2 record.
On the other side, they will be going up against a confident team in the Bears. They are coming off their first win of the season and will be looking to get their second straight in as many weeks. They also came into this season with a new head coach in Ben Johnson, who the Raiders were interested in as well. It is going to be interesting to see how this game shapes out with the new coaches for their respective teams going at it for the first time. Both will want to get this one.
Raiders Injury Report
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was a full participant on Friday once again, which is great news for the Raiders, as he is dealing with a knee injury. He is expected to play on Sunday. Safety Jeremy Chinn also had his full participation practice on Friday. He is expected to play despite a pectoral injury.
Tight end Michael Mayer did not participate once again on Friday and has been ruled out with a concession for Sunday's game, a big blow for the Raiders' offense. And cornerback Decamerion Richardson was limited on Friday with a hamstring injury and is questionable.
- TE Brock Bowers- Full
- S Jeremy Chinn- Full
- TE Michael Mayer- Did Not Practice
- CB Decamerion Richardson- Limited
Bears Injuries
- LB T.J. Edwards- OUT
- DL Grady Jarrett- OUT
- TE Colston Loveland- Questionable
- OL Darnell Wright- OUT
- Kyler Gordan - Questionable
- DB Jaylon Jones
- TE Cole Kmet
- RB D'Andre Swift- Questionable
- LB D'Marco Jackson
