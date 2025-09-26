Jon Gruden Gives Blunt Thoughts on Pete Carroll's Raiders Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of moving pieces this offseason. It was an overhaul for the Silver and Black coming into the 2025 NFL season. We saw a new head coach, general manager, quarterback, and coaching staff. Along with all the new players on this roster that were not here a year ago. That is something we do not usually see from most teams.
But for the Raiders that has been a command thing for a long time now. This offseason it felt different, and going into the season there was a lot a stake for this franchise because of all the changes they made.
Since taking over, head coach Pete Carroll has changed the culture for the Raiders in a good way. He is running a good program in his first season with the Silver and Black. A lot of credit has to go to John Spytek, Tom Brady, and Raiders owner Mark Davis for putting trust in Carroll to lead this team this season. Carroll knows what it takes to win in this league and is trying to get the Raiders on track and win games.
Going into Week 4 of the season, some of that has come under fire. The Raiders are going into this Sunday's game with a record of 1-2. It is still early in the season, but it is the way the Raiders have lost the last two weeks that has Raider Nation concerned. They have seen this before, and they do not want it to go downhill from here.
Jon Gruden on Raiders new regime
"Well, it is still early in his regime," said Jon Gruden about Pete Carroll's new regime. "Let us not forget that. It is his third game; he has only been there for three games. We have to get the running game going. I do not know what the running game is. It looks like they have been in the pistol single back set quite a bit, but they have to get Ashton Jeanty introduced to Raider Nation. He is the sixth pick in the draft. We have to get this man going and take some pressure off our offensive line."
"We do not want to be pass protecting every snap. I think it all starts there. Trying to get into some manageable third-down situations, where Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, we can distribute the ball to these guys."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.