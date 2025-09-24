Raiders Land in Interesting Spot in Week 3's On SI Power Ranking
The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst performance of the season so far in Week 3. Last week, the Raiders had no answer for the Washington Commanders all game long.
From the first whistle to the last one, the Raiders got outcoached, outplayed, and were nowhere to be found on the same playing field as their opponent. It was a very disappointing performance by the Silver and Black, no matter how you look at it. It was something that you do not usually see from a Pete Carroll team.
Now, Carroll will get back to the drawing board with his team and look at all the ways they can get better before their next game. Carroll has something to show with this Raiders team, and they have not done that yet. The Raiders have to show that they can make the adjustments after a loss. That is something the Raiders did not do as they are on a two game skid. And that is what they are going to be talking about until the Raiders can prove they can win games at a consistent level.
And it is not just one side of the ball. It is all three units. Special Teams, the offense, and the defense did not have a good game in Week 3.
They did not have much success, no matter what happened in that game. It is something we do not usually see from the Raiders, especially on special teams. It was a horrible showing from them. That is one thing that has been good for the Raiders for a long time. The good thing for this team is that they have a good coaching staff that can improve their mistakes.
Raiders Week 3 Ranking
The Raiders will be at home in Week 4, taking on the Chicago Bears. But before we get there, we look at the Raiders recent On SI ranking. On SI ranked the Raiders No. 21 in the latest rankings.
"The Raiders, coming off a blowout, embarrassing loss to the Commanders, can find some solace in the play for third-year receiver Tre Tucker, who continues to watch his career maturation grow each game as his comfort with quarterback Geno Smith continues. The Raiders aren’t a playoff team, but losing the way they did is unacceptable," said our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant.
