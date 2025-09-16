Raiders' Defensive Back Sends Clear Message After Chargers Loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with a gameplan in mind of how to use their defense's strength to help mask some of the weaknesses in the defensive backfield. In Week 1, that plan worked. It did not work in Week 2.
The Raiders' defense played well considering their teammates on offense turned the ball over three times. Still, Las Vegas' defensive backfield must find a way to get more stops when their pass rush is not as impactful. Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn spoke following Monday's loss.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Do you have an update in regards to Jackson Powers-Johnson? Do you anticipate him practicing this week after missing out?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "I would think he would be, but I don't know that for sure. Haven't been given the word yet, but he's had plenty of time now, so he should be able to be all right."
Q: As for Brock Bowers, do you expect him to ramp up a little bit more this week in terms of at practice?
Coach Carroll: "He only practiced on Friday, the Friday practice, and I think you could see we were just trying to get him out there and get him playing, and he looked okay, and so we got to him in the second half more. But we really need him. We need him being active and throughout the game."
Q: When you have a quarterback that's as talented as Geno Smith, who has some gunslinger in him, how do you balance taking risks but also being cautious, because it's almost a duplicitous role?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, well that's experience with the guy and trust. I know what he was thinking, and I know the shot that he took, and he threw a ball that was catchable, possibly, but it was a challenge. And so a couple of them came up -- they made their plays, and they did a nice job with it. So I'm not going to slow him down. Taking the shots instinctively are there for him. But we will evaluate, and if there's a better option, let's not give them their opportunity to get the football from us."
Q: You had mentioned some of the decision-making by Geno Smith on some of the interceptions. When you went back on and looked at the tape, did that sort of affirm what you thought?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, he took shots, put the ball up and tried to give the guy a chance to make the play, Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jakobi [Meyers], and they defended him well. They were back there. In retrospect, it looked like it was really difficult to be hopeful, and he was trying to make something happen.".
