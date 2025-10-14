What Stood Out the Most About Raiders' Win Over Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders hope their win over the Tennessee Titans was more than just a win over one of the worst teams in the league.
What Carroll Noticed
The Raiders did several things well on Sunday against the Titans, especially on defense. Las Vegas' defense looked like they have most of the season, which was a complete turnaround from the last time they took the field. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted some of those things.
“A couple things. The first thing was the pursuit on defense and the perimeter play that we had, guys coming out of the stack. Jonah [Laulu] had a couple terrific pursuit plays. Kyu Blu [Kelly] had a couple great containments on the edge when they're trying to get the ball around us, and it showed the intensity of the guys flying," Carroll said.
The Raiders' defensive backs have taken a lot of criticism this year, while much of it was justified, some of it was not. Carroll praised several of the Raiders' defensive backs after an impressive performance against the Titans.
Las Vegas used a strong pass rush to help the defensive backfield excel on Sunday, working much like Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham intended.
“I think Jeremy [Chinn] had a really good play too on a perimeter play. When you can discourage those, and, okay, you eliminate part of the game, and we did it just with effort. I think the other side of it too was, I thought Ashton [Jeanty] ran really hard again. He's a physical presence when you're playing him. He's going to break tackles. He's going to bounce off of you. Is he breaking more tackles than anybody? Is that stat still there?
Carroll believes that although the Raiders still have a long way to go, that they did make a statement on Sunday against the Titans. However, as they continue to search for their new identity, the Raiders may have made more of a statement to themselves than anyone else.
“Yeah, well, that's a statement, and it's a style that we want to stand for. And it's pretty clear, you can go back and you can see this is something that we've always tried to develop in our guys and our team. And so, that jumped out at me. I thought Ashton, in the running game, the attitude was there, and then what happened on the other side effort-wise was really good on defense," Carroll said.
