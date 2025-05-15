Film Study: Raiders DT JJ Pegues
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
General Manager John Spytek knew the team needed to add depth to the trenches, so he drafted a player who can play multiple positions across the defensive line – and even take a handoff in a goal-to-go situation.
Pegues spent two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Ole Miss. In his career with the Rebels, Pegues totaled 110 tackles, 27 for loss, seven passes defended, and 10 sacks.
As a former tight end whom the Rebels used in the run game, versatility comes naturally to Pegues. The Raiders should enjoy using him across the defensive formation.
But what is Las Vegas getting in its newest defensive lineman? Let’s get into the film to find out.
When lined up as a defensive tackle, Pegues comes off the snap with violence and explosiveness. He can often win his offensive line match-ups when put in a phone booth.
The Raiders could use Pegues on early downs as a run defender, as his relentless motor allows him to consistently get into the backfield, giving him a chance to make a play.
Rob Leonard should enjoy getting his hands on Pegues and molding him into a productive player at the next level. He has impressive physical tools but will need some development before consistently contributing.
While Pegues gets into the backfield, he sort of stalls out and often will not make a play. It will be up to Leonard to help him learn how to finish the plays he starts.
He gets off the snap quickly as a pass-rusher, but his pass-rush speed is not there. Linemen can easily get leverage on Pegues and stop him from making any meaningful play.
There are flashes of brilliance when Pegues rushes the passer. His hand usage is impressive, showing off strength to blow past offensive linemen.
He utilizes an array of pass-rush moves, including a nice long-arm and a swim move. It may take some time, but Pegues has upside as a pass-rusher.
The Raiders have high hopes for Pegues at the next level, and while it may take some time, he could develop into a productive depth tackle.
We will soon see how he fits with the Raiders’ starters and fellow rookie Tonka Hemingway.
