How JJ Pegues Helps Raiders' Pass Rush
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders got excellent value finding Pegues late on Day 3, as many considered him an underrated prospect who could have gone much higher than he ultimately did.
Pegues has the versatility to play all over the Raiders’ defensive line, from being a ferocious nose tackle to lining up wide to get after the quarterback.
You can read how Pegues fits with the Silver and Black here. Today, we will focus specifically on how Pegues’ skill set helps the Raiders’ pass rush.
Las Vegas has been searching for someone to help defensive end Maxx Crosby get after the quarterback. It has tried several options, but no one has been able to stick as his permanent running mate.
Could Pegues be that option? He may be, as the Raiders would love to have a player who can push the pocket from the interior.
Big money defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is returning from a foot injury that caused him to miss a majority of the 2024 season. Having him back as an interior presence will be major for this Silver and Black defense.
The Raiders could unleash a four-man front of Crosby, Wilkins, Pegues, and Malcolm Koonce on third downs, sending multiple bodies after the quarterback. Not many offensive lines would be able to handle that amount of pressure.
Pegues totaled 126 tackles, 29 for loss, seven passes defended, and 10 sacks in five seasons between Auburn and the Rebels. According to Pro Football Focus, he totaled 27 pressures.
Per PFF, Pegues spent most of his time lining up across the B-Gap, rushing from the interior. He also spent time lining up across from offensive tackles and even took a few snaps off the edge.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham should have fun lining Pegues up across the entire defensive line, as his tenacious motor and explosive nature should create lots of pressure for offenses.
Adding talent in the trenches is one of the best ways to generate an effective defense.
By adding Pegues and letting him rush the passer from several different spots, offensive coordinators will struggle to game-plan for him.
