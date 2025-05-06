A New Potential Wrinkle for Chip Kelly, Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a productive offseason, adding talent at multiple positions via free agency and the NFL Draft. The Raiders added starting talent and additional depth pieces in the draft, which should make them a more competitive team this upcoming season.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Raiders' incoming rookie class. Cameron believes rookie defensive tackle JJ Pegues from Ole Miss is a rookie that can help the Raiders win in multiple ways. The talented defensive lineman played several additional positions in college.
While at Ole Miss, Pegues fullback and tight end, in addition to his primary position at defensive tackle. His ability to play multiple positions undoubtedly caught the Raiders' eye and could be something the Raiders use to their advantage in the future.
"They now have numerous pieces that afford them a chance to flex some creativity. A wildcat set featuring Jeanty, JJ Pegues, who scored seven touchdowns on 21 carries as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback and Montana State product Tommy Mellott will be a nightmare for defenses," Cameron said.
Pegues credited his college football coach, Lane Kiffin, with giving him the chance to showcase his versatility. Kiffin is a well-respected offensive mind, as is the Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who should be able to find a way to incorporate Pegues.
"Coach [Lane] Kiffin is a very, very offensive mind and he loves to win and he loves to take advantage of anything. And he actually recruited me when he was at Alabama when I was a tight end in high school. And so, he remembered what I could do and he gave me an opportunity one day at practice to run a wildcat and I got 20 something yards on it. And from there, he was like why not use you as a short yardage package and just do what you usually do. So, I give it all to him. Shout out him for just allowing me to show that side of what I can do and that ability. And like I said, it definitely helped me on both sides."
Pegues will likely be a contributor along the interior defensive line this season. However, he may be a situational player on offense as well.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about these wrinkles!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these wrinkles!