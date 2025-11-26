How the Raiders Should Approach the Quarterback Position This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter yet another offseason in the market for a quarterback. At the very least, they will want to add to a group of quarterbacks that includes Geno Smith. Or, they could look to replace the veteran.

Raiders' Offseason Plans

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports analyzed what every team that is in need of a quarterback should do this offseason. The Raiders appear to be one of those teams once again, as has been the case each of the last three offseasons. Las Vegas needs a total reset.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talk after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Geno Smith is not the answer in the long term. Leadership overlooked one of the league's worst rosters in an effort to expedite the rebuilding process with its 74-year-old head coach. The right decision for the Raiders would be to trade out if they are in position to take one of those quarterbacks in order to accumulate draft capital that could help rebuild each side of the ball," Edwards said.

"Outcomes with a rookie quarterback are not going to be any better until the supportive roles have improved. The Raiders need to take their medicine, eat their vegetables or whichever turn of phrase one wants to use. In doing so, perhaps, they are in a position to address the position in the 2027 draft class. Having said all of that, it would not be a surprise to see Las Vegas take its shot at a quarterback in this year's draft.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) shouts toward is bench after failing to convert against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Despite his struggles, Carroll still believes in Smith, as it is fair to note the offensive line's struggles have impacted Smith more than many people would like to realize or admit. Still, Smith has made his fair share of mistakes as well, missing on open receivers and throwing many ill-advised passes.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Browns on Sunday, Carroll credited Smith, along with star defensive end Maxx Crosby as two of the leaders of the team. Carroll believes Crosby, Smith, and others will help them make it through what is undoubtedly a tough time.

"Well, fortunately, we have a couple guys or a number of guys on our team that are the leaders that are obvious. If you could have heard Maxx [Crosby] in the locker room yesterday, you would think that these guys are tight and connected and on the same page. And so, I'm proud to be able to say that he's a captain on this club, and he and Geno [Smith] have to speak for us when they get their chances. But they're not the only ones," Carroll said.

“And so, we're going to fight for every bit that we can for this week and get a great week together in practice and bring it to the to the field in LA and play a really good football game and try to get the win we've been looking for. It's just been hard coming."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE