How the Raiders Defense Has Already Improved
The Las Vegas Raiders were fine on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, but they knew they needed to be better moving forward.
New head coach Pete Carroll retained Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham when he took over, a sign that Graham has done an excellent job despite little organizational stability.
The Raiders suffered multiple injuries on defense last season, as key contributors like Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Christian Wilkins, and Marcus Epps all missed significant time.
Epps left the team in free agency, but all three defensive linemen should return healthy heading into this season. The Raiders have a chance to be one of the top defensive units in the league.
How did the Raiders improve on that side of the ball this offseason?
To start, getting healthy is one of the top reasons why. Having three of their most important defensive line contributors setting the tone for the rest of the defense is more important than any signing the team could have made.
Crosby coming back makes the Raiders so much better on defense. His nonstop motor and high-level play as both a run defender and pass rusher carry a group that has leaned on him for many years.
Koonce missed all of 2024 with a knee injury, a devastating result for a player who had just started coming into his own. Wilkins should also make his way back eventually.
The Raiders also made some quality signings during free agency, including one from just a few weeks ago. Linebacker Germaine Pratt makes his way to Las Vegas after spending multiple seasons as a key contributor for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas lost both starting linebackers in free agency, but replaced both with quality starters. Pratt and new middle linebacker Elandon Roberts should transition seamlessly to Graham’s system.
General Manager John Spytek also took swings on projects in free agency, including cornerback Eric Stokes Jr., who has not been able to stay healthy during his career, but has played well when he is on the field.
Health will be the key for the Raiders this offseason, but they also made a few sneaky good moves that could pay off in the long run.
Please remember to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their defense.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.