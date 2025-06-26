The Raiders Are Wise to Continue Tweaking This Position Group
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the most eventful offseasons of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders cleaned house in their front office and along their coaching staff. They hope those changes will translate to a productive season on the field.
Las Vegas has emphasized the linebacker position this offseason, making several additions to the unit.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's group of linebackers heading into the season. He ranked the Raiders' revamped group of linebackers as the 21st-best in the league.
"The Raiders overhauled their linebacker unit this offseason after the loss of several veteran players. Entering 2025, former [Cincinnati] Bengal Germaine Pratt and ex-[Pittsburgh] Steeler Elandon Roberts are expected to play leading roles. Pratt posted a 70.1 PFF run-defense grade but struggled in coverage last season," Wasserman said.
"The same can be said for Roberts, who recorded a spectacular 91.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. Behind those two are Devin White, who played fewer than 200 snaps last season, and a cascade of inexperienced players."
Following Organized Team Activities, White, a Super Bowl champion and former first-round pick, noted that he aims to prove he still has plenty of value to an NFL team on and off the field.
"Just prove that I'm a leader, I'm still a leader, I can have a high impact on the team, even in the community as well. Just showing I'm a good person, I've got a good personality. I'm a team favorite. All my teammates like me, and they know they're going to get the best out of me. Those are the main goals, and just also just going out there and playing to that All-Pro, Pro Bowl level," White said.
"If that's not why I'm playing the game, then I shouldn't be out there. So, I can put that on front street as what I'm trying to do, and that's just be the best I could be, and I'm surrounded by a bunch of guys that can help me be the best that I can be. Because it's 11 men on the field when we're going to war on defense. So, those guys are going to make me better, and I'm going to make them better."
