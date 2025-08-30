How Pete Carroll's Evolution Will Impact the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hope the upcoming regular season will go much better than last season's 4-13 campaign. Luckily for the Raiders, an active offseason has given them the right to be optimistic.
How Carroll Has Evolved
Pete Carroll marks the third head coach the Raiders have had in a many season. A lack of head coaching experience plagued each of the Raiders' past two coaching regimes. With Carroll leading the way, experience is the least of the Raiders' concern moving forward.
Carroll started as a position coach for the Buffalo Bills in 1984 and has built himself into one of the most well respected coaches in college football and National Football League history. This regular season will be the start of yet another challenging task for Carroll.
In just a few months as the Raiders' head coach, he has already made sweeping changes that appear to have the Raiders moving in the right direction. Following training camp, Carroll explained how his growth over the years has prepared him for what is to come.
"I'd have to ask me about that. There's a lot of similarities, the rhythm of putting the team together, implanting the way we think and the way we operate, and what's behind the philosophy and all of that, very similar. But because of where I am in my career, looking at this, it's just such a joyful opportunity to me. I'm thrilled to be part of this place and in the position where it looks like all odds are against you and all that kind of stuff, nothing wrong with that to me,” Carroll said.
Carroll noted that the time he took away from football last season helped rejuvenate him. He is ready to battle in one of the league's toughest divisions.
"The division we play in, I'm thrilled to be playing against the coaches that are in this division. I have so much respect for them, which that's no big deal, because obviously they've earned that over the years, but it just makes it a little bit sweeter. And so, yeah, I really don't feel that much different," Carroll said.
“But yet, there's some things that through the evolving of this last year that made a difference in the way I see things, and I've been able to implement and institute some things that I hadn't done before that I'm really excited about seeing the results. We'll see what happens."
