How Previous Lessons Can Propel Raiders Veteran
Experience was a trait the Las Vegas Raiders valued in their search for their head coach. However, it was also a critical factor in their personnel decisions.
Experience Helps the Raiders in Multiple Ways
For years, Carroll has been known for connecting with his players in a way that few coaches in the National Football League can do. This has led to players historically wanting to play for Carroll, as he is well known as a player's coach.
Pickett had only been a Raider for a couple days and already witnessed an example of Carroll's ability to keep the environment and the players loose.
“Yeah, no, Coach [Pete Carroll] is awesome, man. He's got a lot of energy. He pulled something in the team meeting today, and I was cracking up, like fake stories. I thought guys told these like sob stories, and he just created the whole thing on the fly,” Pickett said.
"Made a new guy go up there, and he was nervous, thought he was going to have to say a whole sob story, and then he sent him back. So, just the energy, he keeps it lively. And you just want to go out there and cut it loose because that's kind of a coach he is. You know, you're not playing tight, which is awesome to have. So, it's been a joy to be here for these first two days. Yeah, I'm having a lot of fun.
Pickett hopes to apply the lessons he learned while with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the ones he learns from his new coaches and teammates in Las Vegas, to make a positive impact.
“Yeah, they showed me just the process to become a champion, like every single day. I understood it from the front office to the coaching staff, to the players, everything's connected. You're doing everything for a reason. There are no questions on what the standard is. And I think having that, seeing it day by day, where if a guy gets out of line a little bit, the whole team's there to snap him back in and we're going again,” Pickett said.
“So, the main goal was the Super Bowl. Everyone's goal was that from first on the depth chart to third. Guys were working hard, staying after practice, staying extra in meetings. There's no secret to be great, so when you have that throughout the roster, throughout the team, you'll find those results on Sundays.”
