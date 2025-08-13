Former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Demands Truth
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is demanding justice after his legal team's most recent win against the NFL. In a Nevada courtroom, Gruden got the green light to continue his civil suit regarding leaked emails that forced Gruden's resignation from the Raiders in 2021.
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is currently engaged in a lawsuit against the NFL, where he alleges that the league leaked damaging emails to the press, forcing his resignation from the Raiders in the middle of the 2021 NFL season.
On Monday, Gruden won a massive battle as he continues his fight against the NFL. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in Gruden's favor, stating that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's involvement in Gruden's arbitration cited a massive conflict of interest.
"In their 5-2 ruling, justices did not determine whether or not the league had leaked Gruden's emails, but they found that the league's decision to force his complaint into arbitration proceedings overseen by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- the target of Gruden's civil lawsuit -- was "unconscionable," wrote Van Natta.
"As a former employee, Gruden should not have been bound by a provision in the NFL Constitution mandating arbitration for such complaints, the court ruled."
On Tuesday afternoon, Van Natta updated the situation.
Jon Gruden Demands Truth
"I'm looking forward to having the truth come out and I want to make sure what happened to me doesn't happen to anyone else," he said in a statement Gruden provided to ESPN.
"The league's actions disrupted the whole season," Gruden said. "We were leading the division at the time, and they completely blindsided me and the team. What happened wasn't right and I'm glad the court didn't let the NFL cover it up."
This case is likely to go in two directions. The first is continued litigation. The NFL has announced that they would pursue the Nevada Supreme Court for a rehearing and if that fails, the case will go to the U.S. Supreme Court upon further appeals.
Gruden, who recently made comments stating a desire to coach college football in the SEC, has continued to remain in football, returning to his days as a sports insider/ personality.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!