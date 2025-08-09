Five Observations From the Raiders' Preseason Game in Seattle
The Las Vegas Raiders took a trip to Seattle as Pete Carroll began the next journey in his illustrious football career on Thursday. Following one of the most bizarre end-of-game sequences in recent memory, the game ended in a tie. Here are five observations from the exhibition.
1. Cam Miller made a very strong case to be the Raiders' backup
Cam Miller, in his first-ever NFL appearance, nearly fired the Raiders from a double-digit deficit to victory, possessing both the tools and brain power to run Chip Kelly's offense.
Miller's speed did enough to make the Seahawks' edge defenders hesitate on runs while he possessed shockingly good touch for a day three selection.
Aiden O'Connell was not good. I'm not sure if O'Connell and Chip Kelly were testing his limits, but his limits were clear and unless something changes, he can't run this offense. His arm isn't strong enough to hit certain outside throws, and he lacks speed, which takes away most RPO plays. Miller won round one. Let's see how O'Connell responds.
2. The Raiders need to learn how to tackle
Pete Carroll admitted that his team did not perform live tackle drills, using training bags instead. This is not endorsing a live tackle drill, something I am completely against at this point in the season, but the methods need to change because the Seahawks ran all over the defense, and any team that can't stop the run, will not win.
3. The Raiders might have something in Jamal Adams
It wasn't Carroll who had the only reunion with Seattle. Jamal Adams, once worth so much, especially in trade value to the franchise, made a return as well. Adams, now playing as a linebacker instead of a safety, excelled in his role.
Adams is still a strong tackler, he's courageous, he's faster than most linebackers, and now he's no longer a liability in coverage. In fact, his coverage skills are now a strength. If Adams continues to play well, who knows where this can go.
4. Geno Smith has a much needed edge
Being a Raider isn't about ability; it's about attitude. Many players, once considered castaways, have made their way to his organization, assimilated into the Raider culture, and became the best version of themselves. Geno Smith, already an above-average quarterback, isn't taking anyone's gestures anymore.
Smith, through a tough first nine-year career, has built a confidence that comes from humbling origins, origins that took away his voice. In the place he found the language to write the second part of his career, Smith made it clear he was about it and his team followed in his lead.
5. The Raiders need to toughen up quickly
The offenses being built in the AFC West all have similar traits. Strong rushing attacks powered by accurate, strong-armed quarterbacks who are able to use their feet, backed by head coaches who are legendary winners.
This defense needs to be strong if they wish to corral their division foes. The performance against the run was unacceptable. The good news is that the Raiders know that.
Pete Carroll is too good of a coach and these players are too talented, too dedicated to let this continue. How do I know? Because the team started to get themselves together in the second half and engineered a great comeback, where they stopped Jalen Milroe.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!