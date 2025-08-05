Raiders Veteran Speaks on Position Change & Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are in training camp, looking for every way they can improve their offense for this season. The offense has to be way better for the Silver and Black if they want to accomplish the goals that they want. The Raiders have made their offense better than last year's but they still have to go out there and make sure that they win games. That is the question they are going to have to answer.
The area that is going to get this offense going next season is going to be the offensive line. The offensive line is going to have to set the tone. They have a good group of offensive linemen that is made up of young, talented players and veteran players. Right now, the Raiders are looking for the best five offensive linemen in their respective positions to give veteran quarterback Geno Smith the best protection.
The offensive line also wants to give the offense the ability to run the ball. The Raiders did not do that well last season. But this season, the offensive line is looking to open up lines. Having a good run game will make it better for the team on the offensive side of the ball
One thing that head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff have done well is mix it up on both sides of the ball. For the offensive line, they have moved a couple of players around to see if the offensive line would work better with different players in different positions. One player they are moving around is Jordan Meredith.
Meredith has a good season last year, and he has been working at the center position in training camp.
"Yes, so coming out of college at Western Kentucky, I was told I was going to have to play center," said Meredith. "So I slowly started the transition there. And then coming to the Raiders ... they tried to get me to play center, get a couple reps there, and then over time I have been taking more and more reps. So, yeah, it is a change, but it is something that I have done in the past."
"At the end of the day, I am here to compete and have fun and get out there in any position I can."
