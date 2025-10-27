Latest Mock Draft Predicts Raiders’ Biggest Draft Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build something special with the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. In their first season, it has not looked good on the field so far at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season.
One thing these two did well was drafting the right players to fit what they are trying to do in Las Vegas. As they look to turn things around this season, they are also looking at players that could potentially help them next season in the draft.
They will look to have another good draft next season as well. They have a lot of people working behind the scenes, looking at the best players coming out of college football that can be a good fit for the Raiders and what they need next season. The way the season is going for the Silver and Black, they could be in a position where they have more holes to fill than they were expecting. They could also be looking at another draft with a top pick.
Ian Cumming of Pro Football Network released his latest two round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Right now, the Raiders would be selecting at No. 7 overall and No. 38 overall. In the first round, he has the Raiders taking wide receiver Jordan Tyson out of Arizona State.
7) Las Vegas Raiders
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Raiders could go with offensive line help here, but with Jakobi Meyers set to leave in 2026 and rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton failing to produce, Las Vegas might need to target a bona fide WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.
At around 6’1″, 195 pounds, Tyson downsizes a touch from Meyers, but Tyson’s three-level dynamic ability is near-unmatched in the 2026 class. He’s a fluid and instinctive separator, an acrobatic catch artist, an explosive vertical presence, and a venerable RAC weapon.
In the second round he has the Silver and Black taking offensive lineman Drew Shelton out of Penn State. That will fill in a whole hole the Raiders have as well. Shelton could add a lot of value for this Raiders team and will be ready to play in his rookie season.
