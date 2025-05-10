Former Raiders Oddly Continue Talking About the Silver and Black
A few former Las Vegas Raiders players seem to have difficulty not talking about the Raiders. Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs recently spoke about his time with the Raiders. Specifically, Jacobs referenced a road matchup between Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs from years ago.
Some Raiders players decided to make a scene on the Chiefs' logo before the game.
“I told them, ‘Do not do that. That’s dumb. We are the little brother at that point. We ain’t beat them enough to deserve that right. We not even winning enough to deserve that right to go do that,'”I remember exactly what I said ’cause I didn’t go do it. My exact words were, ‘If y’all do that, y’all better stand on that.’ I’m like, we better win," Jacobs said.
The Raiders would do the opposit and lose by nearly 40 points, by a score of 48-9. Jacobs was far from happy with the result.
“I was hot in the locker room. Their mentality, I was like, ‘We’re never gonna win like that, if people don’t take this [losing] a little more personally,'" Jacobs said.
Jacobs' comments come shortly after former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke about moves the Raiders made during his time in Las Vegas. Jacobs' issues with the team had more to do with how the Raiders built their roster than anything else.
“If I was Scooby-Doo, I would’ve went, ‘Urrrrrrrrrrr?’ Like, you literally brought me here, you knew the reason why … me going there for Derek [Carr]; everybody in the world knew that. And then to be in a situation where now you just pull him from me after we had a very productive year? That was the first kind of confused moment that I had," Adams said to Mike Silver in an interview a few weeks ago.
“And then things continued that next year … obviously what they decided to do and some of the moves they decided to make on offense. And things continued the next year again. (Initially), I was trying to feel good about it, more than actually what I was presented with — just the facts of who’s the head coach, who’s my receiver coach, who is the offensive coordinator, who’s calling plays, what the defense looks like, all that stuff."
Jacobs and Adams were two of the biggest stars the Raiders have had on offense lately. However, that also means they essentially had as much to do with the team's woes as anyone else, all while both demanding a high number of touches their last seasons in Las Vegas.
Nevertheless, as legitimate as their issues with the Raiders may be, the fact that they continue talking about the Raiders after Jacobs played for a playoff team this past season and Adams is on his third team in the last calendar year is odd to say the least.
The fact that Jacobs is referencing things from upwards of five seasons ago is even more odd. The Raiders have moved on; Jacobs and Adams should too.
