Why the Raiders' Roster Could Be on Verge of a Shakeup
There's no sugar coating it, the Las Vegas Raiders have come out flat to start the season. Their week seven matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is one of their last chances to regain some of their lost momentum and attempt to salvage the rest of the season.
If they can't pull off the road upset, the sky may be falling for Raider Nation. A 2 - 5 record is a death sentence in a loaded AFC West conference, and eliminates any chances of them sneaking into the wild card of the playoffs. If postseason play is out of the question, how do the Raiders handle the upcoming weeks?
Most Likely Trade Candidates
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article identifying some of the biggest trade candidates for every position in football. The most eligible wide receiver to be traded mid-season is Jakobi Meyers, according to Kerr.
"Meyers is in the final year of his contract and is an instant upgrade if a team needs a No. 2 wide receiver. The top wideout in Vegas, Meyers has 329 receiving yards and is averaging 11.3 yards per catch -- but would benefit from playing on a playoff-caliber roster", said Kerr.
The Raiders should be looking to move off of Meyers if they cannot win over the Chiefs. Their season can be saved with a 3 - 4 record heading into the bye week, and thus, it wouldn't make sense to trade away one of their best pass catchers.
A loss to the Chiefs would give the front office a lot of time to think about which team they should trade Meyers to during their bye week. It makes no sense to keep him and extend his tenure with the Raiders when there are so many young receivers on their roster waiting for their opportunity to shine.
"Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Meyers fits into an offense as a complementary piece. He should blend in smoothly with his route running and ability to open up the middle of the field".
The Raiders' offense will suffer without his playmaking and savvy route running, but his 1,000-yard season won't be forgotten about any time soon. He rejuvenated his career with the Raiders and showed he can be an effective number-one option, but his time in Las Vegas may be done.
