Raider Nation Sounds Off on Horrid Outing Against the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders' week 7 matchup sees them taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road for the first time this season. This game has a lot of storylines heading into it, but the biggest one may be the return of Rashee Rice for the Chiefs and the immense opportunity the Raiders have at their fingertips.
Beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium is easier said than done, but if the Raiders can pull off the upset win, they can deny the winning record the Chiefs have been chasing all season long. Geno Smith's status as a starter will be further scrutinized if he doesn't perform well this week, so for his sake and job security, he has to show out against their divisional rivals.
Raider Nation Reacts
First Half
The Raiders started with the ball, but they couldn't get anything going to capitalize on that. A nice catch and run by Tre Tucker was their only highlight of their opening drive. An offensive holding penalty ruined any chances of them striking first.
The Chiefs' offense responded with fireworks, which included a 44-yard play between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Raiders knew the Chiefs wanted to get Rice the ball back in his debut, and it resulted in him scoring a 2-yard touchdown.
The Raiders couldn't respond with a scoring drive of their own, and they gave the ball back to a Chiefs offense that's already blazing. Rice is being used all over the field, and the Chiefs are trying to make a statement through the first quarter.
The Chiefs' offense continues to dice up the Raiders' defense, and they look helpless to stop them. All of their drives have resulted in points. Mahomes is carving up the Raiders' secondary, and they're allowing the Chiefs' running backs to pick up consistent yardage on the ground.
To end the first half, Mahomes and Rice connect again for another touchdown. Mahomes now has three passing touchdowns, the second week in a row he's done that. The Raiders are showing no signs of life on offense, and Ashton Jeanty only has three carries.
Second Half
The Chiefs picked up where they left off in the half, scoring another touchdown to balloon the lead 28 - 0. The Raiders' offense continues to look lifeless, and this team appears to be in a dire situation. Change is imminent in Las Vegas.
Not to be denied, the Chiefs' streak of scoring on each drive refused to flame out even when a touchdown was out of reach. The Chiefs kick the field goal to go up 31 - 0, a far cry from a conservative Raiders offense that's too afraid to go for it on 4th down despite being down big.
31 - 0 would remain the final score of the game as the Raiders' record drops to 2 - 5. The Raiders got embarrassed and didn't even put up a fight against their divisional rival. This team isn't going anywhere fast; it's time for a change in Las Vegas.
