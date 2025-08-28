Why Rival Will Be Counting Days Until First Raiders' Clash
The Las Vegas Raiders knew that they needed to make a roster shake up this offseason if they wanted to compete in the AFC West division. The Raiders did not win a game last season in the AFC West, and they know how hard the division is. The Raiders made the moves they made to make sure they have a shot at winning games in the division and compete for the AFC West.
Going into this season, the AFC West is the best division in the National Football League. Not only did the Raiders get better but so did all the other teams in the division. Every team has two important things. A great head coach and a good quarterback.
Across the board, the AFC West is no joke going into this season, and the Raiders will have their work cut out for them. But head coach Pete Carroll will have them ready because he loves the competition in the AFC West.
In the AFC West, there is one team that has dominated for the last nine seasons. That is the Raiders rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been the team in the AFC West, and they want to make it 10 straight seasons of winning the division. The rest of the league is gunning after them, and the Raiders are ready for the battles they will have with the Chiefs this season. It is going to be fun to watch the Raiders and Chiefs go at it this season. A lot of new pieces for both teams.
Rashee Rice
Going into the season, the Chiefs will be without one of their top wide receiver, Rashee Rice. Rice is suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season. Rice will be eligible to return to the Chiefs when they face off against the Raiders in Week 7. That is going to be the first meeting of the season between the teams.
"Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has accepted a six-game suspension that will start in Week 1, per source. Rice will be eligible to return Oct. 19 against the Raiders," said NFL insider Dianna Russini on X/Twitter.
That is an element that the Raiders will make sure they cover going into that Week 7 match against the Chiefs.
