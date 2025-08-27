Why Raiders Are Going to Take the League By Surprise
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open up the season on the road in less than two weeks. The Raiders this season are expected to do a lot of things better. They are expected to have a way better season than they did a season ago. The Silver and Black made a lot of different moves this offseason that have set themselves up for success. They have been on a mission all offseason long, and now they are trying to translate it to the regular season.
Yes, the Raiders have made a lot of noise this offseason, but they know that it does not mean anything. They are going to go out there each week and prove that this is a different Raiders team. Head coach Pete Carroll knows it, all the coaching staff knows it, and all the players know it. Carroll has installed competition in them. And that is what they have been doing all offseason long.
Carroll is the veteran head coach this team needed. Carroll knew he needed a veteran quarterback as well. That is why the Silver and Black went after Geno Smith this offseason. All these moves have made the team better, and do not be surprised if the Raiders are a team that is making a lot of noise in the regular season. They got the team to do it.
Raiders Set for 2025
"The Amari Cooper move, I think, is a valuable veteran addition for an offense that I think is going to take a lot of people by surprise this season," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes on Pardon The Interruption. "First of all, they have, I believe, the single biggest upgrade at the quarterback position in the National Football League. Geno Smith, despite being under loads of pressure last year."
"Yes, throwing some interceptions, finished second in on-target rate. Fifth league-wide in completion percentage over expected. You pair him with Ashton Jeanty, hopefully for an improved run game. Perhaps the best tight end in football is Brock Bowers. And Chip Kelly, who has changed a lot since he was last in the NFL. I do hope they get the Jakobi Meyers situation resolved because I think he is needed on this offense."
"But I am telling you, I think this Raiders offense, they can put up a lot of points."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.