Raiders Trade for Former First-Round QB to Replace Aidan O'Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders' GM, John Spytek, and Pete Carroll made a bold move today by trading for a former first-round NFL Draft pick to replace quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Hondo Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated
HENDERSON, Nev.—Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and Coach Pete Carroll made a bold move today in the wake of losing QB Aidan O’Connell for six to eight weeks.

Las Vegas Raiders On SI can confirm that the Silver and Black will be adding Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett.

QB Kenny Pickett's Journey

New Las Vegas Raiders QB quarterback Kenny Pickett
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks on during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Picket was the former first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022).

The journeyman spent his first two seasons in Pittsburgh with the team that selected him. He won a Super Bowl as a backup in Philadelphia last season and signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The Raiders are giving the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round NFL Draft selection for Pickett.

Pete Carroll on What He Wanted

Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll and Geno Smith
Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll and Geno Smith / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Pete Carroll said on Sunday about the search for a new QB that, "All possibilities are available right now. I mean, wherever they come from, and we're looking everywhere to see if we can find the best guy that fits us. So if you don't mind, I'm not going to really lay out exactly what we're looking for here, so I don't want to show our hand, but I want somebody who's played.”

Carroll went on to say, “That's what's important, a guy that's had game experience is really huge to me. We have Cam [Miller], and Cam hasn't played in the league much, so we're looking for an experienced player that could help us."

What OC Chip Kelly Wanted in a QB

Las Vegas Raiders OC Chip Kelly
Las Vegas Raiders OC Chip Kelly / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

OC Chip Kelly has opined previously, after joining the Raiders, on what he looks for in a quarterback.

"You have to look at what is available to you, whether it's through the draft or through free agency, or on the current roster. And then what are their strengths and how do we design our offense around their strengths because it has to be designed around how the quarterback plays.”

He added, “I think it's really your evaluation of the personnel that's available to you and then fitting them into that system.”

Hondo Carpenter
HONDO CARPENTER

