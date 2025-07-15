NFL Scout Analyzes One of the Raiders' Best Players
The Las Vegas Raiders need additional talent at many positions on their roster but have some of the league's top talent elsewhere on their roster.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke with several coaches, executives, scouts, and coordinators from around the National Football League to decide the top 10 players at every position.
While Raiders offensive lineman Kolton Miller is one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL, he did not make the top 10. Still, an NFL scout shared their thoughts on the well-respected veteran. Even though he did not make the list, Miller is undoubtedly one of the most critical Raiders players.
"He had a slow start last year due to a shoulder issue, but he picked it up. He's a very consistent player -- not quite in the top tier, but just outside of that," the scout said.
Miller was one of the many Raiders to suffer an injury last season, but he is back and ready to go for the upcoming season. He feels he has had more time to prepare than he did last season, which should lead to improved results for him and the Raiders.
Following Organized Team Activities, Miller explained how he feels health-wise.
"I feel great. Like last year, I think I had maybe two or three training camps heading into the season. So, I like where I'm at right now. Yeah, I've got a lot more ramp-up. I'm liking it," Miller said.
"I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day. And the direction the organization is going with Pete (Carrol), he's preaching competition. We've got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm not going to - I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys. And that's how I'm rolling."
Miller has been with the Raiders through many ups and downs since he was drafted. After a solid draft haul and the addition of quarterback Geno Smith, Miller likes the direction the team is headed in.
"I love it. The pieces we've added this offseason, the energy, the direction - Pete [Carroll] has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we're taking it and we're rolling. It's been really fun, and we've gotten so much - this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I've been a part of. It's not easy, like we're kind of flying around. But no, it's been really good, and I'm excited where we're headed," Miller said.
