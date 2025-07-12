Raiders Have One of the NFL's Most Versatile Defensive Linemen
Much has been made about the progress of Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, but it is evident he has continued to develop. Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus recently noted that Wilson is more valuable than he has received credit for.
Linsey explained that "a higher entropy value correlates with a player who lines up in many spots (defensive line technique and side of the line, in this case) with a relatively even usage split. A lower entropy value correlates with a player who lines up in similar alignments more frequently."
Wilson has shown the ability to play both defensive end and on the interior of the defensive line. Through the first two seasons of his career, it could be argued that he is better on the interior of the line than on the edge.
Linsey listed the top 20 defensive linemen with the highest alignment versatility in 2024, with a minimum of 100 snaps played. Wilson was tied with the second-highest entropy value. In other words, Wilson was statistically tied as the second-most versatile defensive lineman last season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Wilson analyzed his first two seasons in the league, as he prepares to enter his third.
"Man, going back looking at my previous two years, first year, foot injury. I got in, took a lot time away from ball, and it just went fast. It was a blur. Last year, I started to grow, started to feel the game starting to slow down a little bit. But the twitch and the reaction, it wasn't there all the way. It started to develop after the bye. Now I'm just coming in, and it started in OTAs and transitions to camp and then into the season," Wilson said.
Wilson has undoubtedly faced the pressure that comes with being a top-10 pick who started slower than some had hoped. However, Wilson does not believe the criticism he has received has been unfair, and he is ready to make this season the best yet.
“I wouldn't say it's not fair. You draft somebody high, you expect them to come out and perform right away. But I feel like every player in NFL is different. People go through different things. Some players are more polished in college than others, and some people have to come in and develop. So I feel like everybody has a different timeline, and my timeline is different. I feel like this year is the year that you got to go out there and show and shut everybody up. Not that that matters. What matters is the teammates and whoever's around me," Wilson said.
