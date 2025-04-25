Raiders Not Panicking About Kolton Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of noise this offseason, with all their free agency signings, new players, and a new regime that is looking to turn things around in 2025. Head coach Pete Carroll will give the Silver and Black the stability they have been looking for in a head coach since arriving in Las Vegas. General manager John Spytek will look to do the same in his position.
The Silver and Black have not had much success or stability with their franchise over recent years. But one area they have had stability is at the left tackle position. The left tackle is arguably the second most important position in the National Football League right behind the quarterback position.
And the Raiders have had stability at the left tackle position with veteran Kolton Miller. Miller has been one of the best left tackle in the NFL for years now. He has also been one of the best offensive players for the Silver and Black. Miller has been the leader in the locker room and last season he was a great mentor to the young offensive linemen the team brought in.
Miller is in the last year of his deal with the Raiders and is looking for an extension to stay with the team. He and the Raiders want to get a deal done but the team is not panicking about the situation.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Miller on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I asked John [Spytek] about him [Miller] and also Jakobi [Meyers] because I have been tipped off that was something Kolton's camp was considering and probably going to do and that is why I asked," said Carpenter. "But he had not held out at that point. So there was no reason for me to break anything."
"I am going to tell you the way it sits right now, I do not anticipate Kolton missing any games. He can change his mind at any moment. I am not speaking for Kolton. What I will tell you is, I will not be shocked if he shows up the first week of game week. I do not think at this point, he will miss a game ... I do not see him missing a game, but I can see him totally holding out."
