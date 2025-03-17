Raiders Need to Extend Kolton Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of turnarounds over the years whether it be players, coaches, front office personnel and more. The Silver and Black have not been able to find any stability as well. One thing that has remained the same over the years has been left tackle Kolton Miller.
It has not always been easy for Miller since being drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. When Miller came to the Raiders he was thrown in the fire right out of the gate. Starting for the Silver and Black at one of the toughest positions in the NFL.
Miller struggled in his early years with the team and even had many people calling him another Raiders first-round bust. Miller kept on working and did not let the noise get to him. It took some time for Miller to get comfortable in the league but he just kept going and wanted to get better.
Even with the Raiders not having stability, Miller turned it around and now has become one of the best left tackles in the National Football League. Year in and year out the Raiders have been counting on Miller to be a leader both on and off the field and he has delivered every time.
Once a young player from UCLA, Miller is now the veteran on the Raiders roster. He continues to be the leader on the Raiders offensive line and they need him more than ever now because the team's offensive line is very young and talented.
One thing that the franchise needs to do now and not wait to do it later, is extending Miller's contract with the franchise.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac named Miller as one of the most notable NFL extension candidates.
Miller is entering the final year of his contract with the Raiders. His base salary is just over $12 million, and his cap hit for 2025 is just over $15 million. Miller is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season.
Extending Miller now will likely save the Raiders money instead of letting him hit free agency and then signing him back. We have seen over the years in the NFL, for the teams that wait to extend their players usually have to spend more to bring them back on their roster.
